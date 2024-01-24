🔊 Listen to this

The Northeast PA Chapter of Quilts of Valor recently honored three family members of the Fallon family, all veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps: father John, and sons, Kevin and Michael. The honorees were surrounded by their spouses, children and grandchildren.

John, of Scranton, and a 1970 graduate of South Central Catholic High School, enlisted inthe U.S. Marine Corps in 1972. Having completed basic training at Parris Island, SC, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC and Washington, DC. In Washington, John served in security at the U.S. Marine Corps Headquarters and served in counterintelligence during the Watergate era. He received the National Defense Medal and Honor Leatherneck Medal, among others. He was honorably discharged in 1974. He has been married to his wife, Joanne for 50 years and has 10 children and 17 grandchildren.

Kevin, of Hockessin, DE, and a graduate of Scranton High School Class of 1997, attended PennState University before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2001. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC and Al Assad, Iraq. Kevin served as a Forward Observer with the Field Artillery during the Iraq War. He was awarded the National Defense Medal; Global War on Terrorism Medal; as well as the Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter Medal. He was honorably discharged in 2009. Kevin and his wife, Laura, have two sons.

Michael, of Dunmore, a graduate of Scranton High School Class of 2005. Following in his family’s footsteps, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2008. After completing basic training in Parris Island, SC, he held assignments in California and Virginia and Spain. As a member of the Security Forces, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Division, he served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Michael was the recipient of the Combat Action Ribbon/Afghanistan and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device.

He was honorably discharged in 2013. Michael and his wife, Kelsey have a son and daughter.

Becky Orlowski, leader NEPA Quilts of Valor, said the patriotic quilts, made by members of the QOV chapter, are an expression of gratitude and thanks to honor and comfort veterans. For more information, contact [email protected].