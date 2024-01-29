🔊 Listen to this

Throughout the pandemic and its aftermath, we’ve dealt with the concept of burnout among health care workers as many chose to retire early or move away from the profession.

When we think of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion caused by work, we usually associate it with high-stress fields like medicine or law enforcement, but burnout can happen to anyone in any occupation. For many, the tendency may be to quietly endure symptoms similar to those of anxiety and depression, but burnout should be taken seriously.

If you’re struggling during your daily work routine, it can be important to seek professional help. But first, let’s try to understand what’s often behind work-related stress.

Workload imbalances can cause stress. Too much work, too little work, and having to complete work outside of normal working hours can all lead to burnout. Feelings of resentment can arise when one coworker has less work to do than another, and workers can feel unappreciated when they’re tasked with too much.

Too much on one person’s shoulders can affect quality of work, make deadlines difficult to meet and cause an employee to become less engaged or find their job less satisfying.

Not getting recognized can leave us less motivated than usual. Employees who feel underappreciated can manifest that disappointment physically and even become more likely to quit their jobs. Small gestures of appreciation like being thanked for our hard work or receiving an encouraging email can reduce our feelings of frustration.

Unclear expectations can also make us uneasy. Openly communicating with our supervisors can help us stay on the same page, identify areas of confusion, create plans together and ease any concerns.

Our dense cadence of meetings, constant emails and never-shrinking to-do lists can make it difficult to prioritize everything at work much less maintain a healthy work-life balance. Working long hours and checking in on weekends can be a fast track to burnout, especially for the work-from-home folks who never truly leave the office.

Burnout is typically the cumulative affect of dealing with one or more of these situations over time, but here are some symptoms that can help you recognize if it’s affecting you:

Mental and physical exhaustion

Cynicism

Irritability

Lack of motivation

Feeling ineffective

Isolation from coworkers, family and friends

Physical illness

Decreased performance and/or creativity

In the helping professions, a particularly devastating characteristic of burnout is a reduction in the compassion and empathy that is so absolutely essential in those occupations.

Recovering from burnout is a process, but it is possible if we address it and begin to make time for ourselves to heal.

Start by talking to your supervisor or human resources department. If that’s not an option, confide in a good friend or family member who can offer an ear and some relief.

Make healthy lifestyle decisions that can help mitigate stress. Eat a healthy, balanced diet, make an effort to exercise for tension relief, and get enough sleep to support your physical and mental health.

Remember to take breaks, whether you’re working hard in person or giving it your all at home. Step away from your desk, get some fresh air or stretch your legs to give your body and mind a breather. If taking breaks is difficult, schedule them on your work calendar.

Maintain your work-life balance by setting boundaries. Commit to a regular time when you will leave work, shut off your computer and stop answering emails. When you’re on vacation or off duty and not on call, consider deleting work apps from your phone.

Go easy on yourself. You can be your own worst critic, and it’s important to give yourself credit for your accomplishments and let yourself off the hook when not everything gets done every day.

And if you’re feeling symptoms of burnout after trying these stress-relievers, make an appointment to talk to a mental health professional who can help you get started on your recovery path.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].