Recital celebrates harp donation to First Presbyterian Church

Harpist Meghan Davis was accompanied by her husband, Alex Keller on cello, during Sunday’s recital.

This photo of Esther Davidowitz and Meghan Davis graced the program at Sunday’s harp recital at First Presbyterian Church.

“Just magnificent,” Rabbi Larry Kaplan said after the last strains of harp and cello music had faded in the santuary at First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre.

“I was thrilled to see the turnout,” said Nancy Messinger.

“I can’t think of a more perfect way to honor her,” said Kim Bonham.

Each of the three area residents had been close to the late Esther Davidowitz of Kingston — as, respectively, her rabbi, her friend and her occupational therapist — and they were among some 200 people who attended a recital of harp music Sunday afternoon in her honor.

Davidowitz learned to play the challenging instrument as an adult, and her family has donated her harp to First Presbyterian Church, where harpist and vocalist Meghan Davis, accompanied by her husband, Alex Keller on cello, presented pieces ranging from Debussy’s “Claire de Lune” and Schubert’s “Ave Maria” to the traditional “Danny Boy” and “Auld Lang Syne,” and pieces such as “I’ll Lift You Up,” which Davis had composed herself.

Davis, who grew up in the Back Mountain and now lives outside of Washington, D.C., has performed at the Irish Embassy in the nation’s capital and for such famous people as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and MSNBC’s Chris Mathews.

But Sunday’s concert, she said, was purely “for my dear friend, the incomparable Essy Davidowitz” and the people who loved her.

“My mother embodied the Jewish concept of tikkun olam,” Jeff Davidowitz of Shavertown told the congregation before the concert, translating the phrase as “the healing of the world.”

“Whether it was a few kind words to a stressed cashier,” Jeff Davidowitz said, “… or even raising funds for a concert harpist to buy a new harp, no project was too big or too small.”

“She just meant the world to me,” Davis said, adding she couldn’t remember “a time when I didn’t know Essy.”

Some 20 years ago, when Davis as a very young teenager and Davidowitz would have been in her 60s, both took lessons from harpist Gulnara “Gulia” Mashurova, who commuted from New York City to the Wyoming Valley to teach five harp students here.

When Mashurova took a job with a major orchestra, she could no longer come to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Davis remembers how “Essy called me and said I would be her teacher now.”

There was no saying “no” to Davidowitz, Davis recalled with a smile. The younger woman had been nervous at first about becoming Davidowitz’s teacher. “But I didn’t have to be,” recalling that “Essy put me at ease, and I learned more from her than she learned from me.”

Following Sunday’s concert, the Rev. Dr. Robert Zanicky, pastor of First Presbyterian, said he anticipates the harp being used during special services, and as an instrument for people interested in taking lessons.

Davidowitz’s son Ivan reminisced with Davis about her playing the harp at his wedding, and his brothers Jeff and Steven both said they felt their mother’s presence during the concert. “Absolutely,” they each said in separate conversations with a reporter.

In his remarks to the congregation, Jeff Davidowitz expressed a hope that “the music of the harp speaks to you and brings you comfort and peace.”

It certainly had spoken to his mother. In a Times Leader article from October 2000, Davidowitz spoke of her lessons with Mashurova and her anticipation of a local concert Mashurova was about to present. “It touches your soul,” she said. “It restores your soul.”