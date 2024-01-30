Plus, they’re ‘nice to have on a gloomy day’

You could actually just dump all the ingredients into a bowl, mix and dole out onto a cookie sheet, but the directions call for mixing the dry ingredients before adding the egg whites and almond extract.

Another cookie recipe? Technically, since “macaroon” is usually defined as a small cake or cookie. But these sweet morsels have a flavor and texture that set them apart from all the other sweets on our old family “Christmas cookie” plate. I don’t know when they were added to the wide array baked each year, but they quickly became a favorite.

They were, alas, one of the few treats I didn’t get to in time for this past Christmas, but that didn’t mean I couldn’t make them later. So a week or two into the new year I whipped up a small batch, and MT took them to the Times Leader Taste Testers. But first —

Well, as she later reported (I worked from home), she stopped at Mimmo’s Pizza on Public Square — a frequent quick lunch break choice for us both — and offered one to owner Mark Bronsburg.

“Mmm! Mmm!” were his first comments. “My favorite!”

When she explained I made them, he said “Tell him they’re excellent.”

And, MT reports, while she downed a slice of pizza and a bowl of a pasta fagioli, she could hear more comments coming from behind the counter.

“Really good! Just the right amount of sweetness! I could eat the whole tin!”

Once back in the newsroom, she got similarly favorable reactions.

“I’m so excited,” reporter Hannah Simerson said when told about the cookies. “I love macaroons.”

“Oh, these are very good,” she said a moment later.

“Very tasty,” said sports reporter Kevin Carroll. “I’m not ordinarily a big fan of coconut, but these are very nice to have on a gloomy day.”

News editor Roger DuPuis gulped one down before eating the dinner he’d brought. “I’m having my dessert first,” he said, praising the “powerful flavor” before asking “Do you have any left?”

Reporter Margaret Roarty gamely tried one although she isn’t a big fan of coconut. “I do like it,” she said. “(But) the flavor is very powerful so I don’t think I could eat a lot of them.”

Columnist Bill O’Boyle, in contrast, said he would have liked to eat a lot of them, but would limit himself to just one, in the interest of not over-indulging in dessert.

As to MT herself, she said she found them “very tasty and so delicate, they’re like filigree.”

They have the advantage of being very easy. If you can separate egg yolks and whites, you can almost certainly make these, and you will spend considerably more time baking than mixing.

Dobru chut!

Coconut Macaroons (mom’s old recipe box)

1⅓ cups (3½ ounces) coconut

⅓ cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons flour

2 egg whites

⅓ teaspoon almond extract.

Heat oven to 325°.

Combine the coconut, sugar, flour and salt in a a bowl and stir/whisk together. Add egg whites and almond extract and mix well. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes or until browned around the edges. Remove from baking sheet immediately and set on rack to cool.

