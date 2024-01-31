Katie Garner’s debut novel dark but engaging

Katie Garner’s debut novel tells a dark disturbing story that takes place in a creepy, isolated private boarding school in upstate New York. It is a psychological thriller with an eerie atmosphere and a Gothic vibe. Throw in one dead student, an approaching snowstorm, unwelcoming staff, distrustful students, plus a rather bizarre psychiatrist, and you have a heart-racing, captivating read.

Dr. Madeline Pine is a psychiatrist who focuses on the female criminal mind. She receives a call from Matt Reyes, a private investigator asking for her help on a case involving the mysterious death of a young student at a boarding school in upstate New York for troubled girls. Local authorities have determined “Charley’s” death to be an accident. She was found at the bottom of an icy ravine barefoot and only wearing pajamas. Her mother has expressed doubts about the so-called accident and hires Matt to conduct an investigation.

At first Madeline is not sure that she is up to this assignment. Last year she was involved in a very stressful case resulting in her receiving her own treatment, including a medication regime to maintain stability. But because she too is a mother of a daughter, she empathizes with Charley’s mother and decides to help. It is apparent that Madeline and her own family are presently estranged.

The school is cold and dark, giving it a very eerie atmosphere. Madeline’s job is to interview the four girls who didn’t go home for the holiday break,hoping to gain their trust and ultimately learn the truth about what happened to Charley. The school, its headmistress, and the four students all seem to be a little strange. So, by the way, does Dr. Pine.

As events begin to unfold, everyone has secrets. Madeline’s mental stability unravels, and her behavior isn’t exactly professional. Her obsession with her meds, as well as a non-healing cut on her hand, became tiresome. I was also annoyed that she kept going outside without dressing properly for the weather. At times she appears on the edge of breaking with reality; experiencing panic attacks, hallucinations and flashbacks to what happened to her family. As the twists keep coming, readers will certainly be confused about who and what to believe.

Adding to the confusion there is a parallel plot line going on of an interview session from a crime that took place at an earlier time. The interview transcripts do not identify the characters participating in the interview but I think you might be able to guess.

There is a lot going on in this book. The mystery of the dead student becomes secondary to the mystery of Dr. Pine and all that is happening and has happened in her past. Sometimes it was hard to like any of the characters, including Dr. Pine. But I was interested enough to keep going so I could put all the pieces together. The ending will totally blow you away. I will keep an eye out for what this new author does next.

The Night It Ended

By Katie Garner

Rating 3.8 stars

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

