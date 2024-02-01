🔊 Listen to this

The LCCC 2024 Faculty & Alumni Art Exhibition is currently on display at the Schulman Gallery of Luzerne County Community College and continues through Friday, Feb. 23. The exhibition showcases an array of 61 artworks recently created by LCCC Faculty and LCCC Graduates in a variety of media in the following categories: Painting, Illustration, Photography, Mixed-Media, Digital Art, and 3-Dimentional Art.

Admission to the LCCC Schulman Gallery is free and open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (closed Holidays and College closings). The Schulman Gallery is located on the campus of Luzerne County Community College in Building #14-Campus Center, 2nd Floor, 521 Trailblazer Drive, Nanticoke, PA 18634. For more Information visit the Schulman Gallery website at: www.luzerne.edu/schulmangallery or call: (570) 740-0727.