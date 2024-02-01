🔊 Listen to this

Dino’s Italian Bistro is located at 1900 Memorial Hwy., Shavertown.

From the moment you enter the door, Dino’s staff greets you at their counter which highlights their plethora of pizza and Italian cuisine offerings. Their open floor plan allows for many comfortable seating options, with an aroma of freshly made pizza to compliment the experience. The Italy-inspired scenery adds to the experience even further!

Dino’s offers a wide variety of both classic pizza flavors, as well as creative variations such as their BBQ chip pizza offered on Wednesdays. Their menu extends to Italian cuisine such as chicken parm, multiple options of salads, hoagies, wraps, and more. Owner Gaetano Buonsante is extremely active on the Dino’s Facebook, with new specials and pizza options being highlighted multiple times a week.

Dino’s also offers vegetarian options, as well as potential vegan options like build your own salad or veggie pizzas.

Upon the first bite, the pizza had incredible flavor. The sauce stood out as fresh and the pull of the cheese was as satisfying as it was delicious. The integrity of the crust was solid, with a good balance of crunchy yet soft. This was the kind of pizza that, dare I say, did not even need any seasonings to make it pop. If you are looking for a nice treat on your lunch break or a pleasant way to end a long day or week — this is the pizza for you.

With a price point of $13.95 for a large plain pie, this pizza is an affordable yet delicious option. Dino’s also offers a variety of combo deals, such as for slice and beverage combos – but with food this yummy, why not share?

The staff as Dino’s were kind, courteous, and quick to serve. You can even pretty much guarantee owner Gaetano will be there to make your pizza personally, greeting you with what foods he has crafted that day. Dino’s is a family business through-and-through, with staff that makes you feel like such.

Dino’s was originally started by current owner Gaetano Buonsante’s grandfather — also Gaetano Buonsante! It was named after his father and has remained with various family members throughout the years.

***