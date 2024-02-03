🔊 Listen to this

Holy Family Parish will hold a Mardi Gras celebration 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in the parish hall at 574 Bennett St., Luzerne.

A buffet will be served by Ellis Catering, followed by music with DJ Dakota Jones.

Tickets for the adults-only party must be purchased in advance.

This can be done after weekened Masses or by calling the parish office at 570-287-6600 or emailing [email protected].