Downtown eatery often has something new on menu

Ah, the moment of anticipation.

It comes whenever I walk up to the counter at Mimmo’s Pizza & Restaurant in downtown Wilkes-Barre and peek at the slices of various specialty pieces just waiting to be selected.

Mmm. Regular is always good — so savory and tomato-y.

Broccoli pizza is another favorite of mine, loaded with the green veggie and nicely enhanced with garlic.

Chicken Wing Pizza and white pizza are favorites of my husband Mark, who also likes the regular pizza topped with pepperoni.

And we both like the Veggie Pizza, topped with pieces of tomato and mushrooms.

Which to pick? Which to pick? For the purposes of this Luzerne County Pizza Trail story, we ordered a tray that included two slices each of Chicken Wing Pizza, Veggie Pizza, white pizza and owner Mark Bronsburg’s getting-ready-for-Lent specialty of Pagach.

Pagach, for the uninitiated, is a pizza covered with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions and cheese. It’s a very filling comfort food, and Mark and I reached for those slices first on a cold, damp day.

Fellow customer Joe Mertic of Kingston had just finished his lunch when we arrived, and said he’d really enjoyed a slice of regular pizza, alongside a bowl of chicken and rice soup. “I love the chicken and rice soup,” he said. “It reminds me of my grandmother’s.”

I told him my favorite soup at Mimmo’s is the pasta fagioli.

Bronsburg usually has six or seven home-style soups on hand every day — and the selection varies. During the winter holidays, for a very limited run, he’s even had chestnut soup. He likes to keep the menu full of surprises, and last week featured pork stew. “People were all asking me what that was,” he said. “It’s like beef stew, only with pork. And it went fast.”

At various times he’s served such novelties as spaghetti pizza and apple pie pizza. For this Lent, he’s thinking about a new meatless variety — haluski pizza that would be topped with cabbage.

His breakfast pizza is a big seller, with sausage, eggs, potatoes and cheese on top, and he has similar ingredients in a breakfast burrito, with a touch of wing sauce.

A selection of wraps and hero sandwiches, ranging from meatball to eggplant parmigiana, rounds out the menu.

But mostly I think of Mimmo’s as a pizza place where you can get a quick lunch for a reasonable price.

Located at 46 Public Square, it opened in March 1982 and Bronsburg worked on the staff for two years before leaving for a while, then returning and buying the place close to 40 years ago.

And last week it gained a few new fans when Mark and I brought some leftover pizza back to the newsroom.

“I loved (the Chicken Wing Pizza),” said reporter Kevin Carroll, who tried Mimmo’s food for the first time. “The flavor really pops.”

“The White Pizza is very fragrant and aromatic. I love it,” said news editor Roger DuPuis, who added it reminded him pleasantly of pizza he had during his youth.

To participate in the Luzerne County Pizza Trail, visit www.visitluzernecounty.com.

