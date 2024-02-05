43 earn right to compete on state level this spring

🔊 Listen to this

MMI students recently competed in the FBLA Region 16 competition, with 43 of 68 students earning the right to compete at the PA State FBLA Leadership Conference in Hershey this spring.

The following students will be representing MMI at the State Leadership Conference:

Cedrah Abdulrahman- 1st place Intro. to FBLA; Hasan Arain- 1st place Intro. to Social Media Strategies; Diane Arias-Tejeda – 1st place Job Interview; London Chehovich- 1st Place Hospitality and Event Management; Caylee Herseim- 1st Place Public Speaking II; Thomas Horvat- 1st Place Business Ethics; Diane Kim- 1st Place Sales Presentation; Mehak Manzoor- 1st Place Business Management; Blake Warren, 1st Place Economics; Jayden Unger- 1st place International Business; Josh Witner- 1st place Agribusiness; Winni Zheng- 1st place Graphic Design.

Chloe Allen- 2nd Place Economics; Philip Benyo & Ian Composto- 2nd Place Intro. to Business Presentation; Kendall Orozco- 2nd Place Help Desk; Ava Genetti- 2nd Place Public Speaking I; Jason Roberts- 2nd place Public Speaking II; Jordan Mulhall & Nathan Sissick- 2nd place Banking and Financial Systems; Robert Orbin and Nathaniel Neidlinger- 2nd place Network Design; Kasra Paknezhad- 2nd place Healthcare Administration; Jason Salio and Heath Williams- 2nd place Broadcast Journalism; Brayden Harleman- 2nd place Personal Finance; Erica Schwear- 2nd place Intro. to Business Concepts; Isabella Wells- 2nd place Hospitality & Event Management.

Teagan Bonham, Lex Lispi, and Connor Strecker-, 3rd place Marketing; Sharan Parikh- 3rd place Intro. to FinancialMath; Georgia Washko-3rd place Intro. to Parliamentary Procedure; Colin Woolnough- 3rd place Computer Problem Solving; David Yamulla- 3rd place Intro. to Business Concepts; Madelyn Young- 3rd place Intro to Marketing Concepts; Alexis Bleiler- 5th place Intro. to Financial Math; Lydia Chen- 5th place Accounting I; Dante DeStefano- 5th place Personal Finance; and Arushi Solgama- 5th place Intro. to Marketing Concepts.

In addition, several other students were recognized for their work. These students include: Aiden Hosier, Evan Pedri and Nicholas Pantages for Graphic Design, Lilli Warner-Senape, Willa Bartholomew, and Hayden Schwabe for Social Media Strategies, Corey Buchman for Sales Presentation, and Adam Frask, Caleb Skuba, and Rishi Patel for Intro. to Business Presentation.

A few students competed in state-only competitions online those students were Joshua Hoover, Abigail Sparich, and Kiyan Paknezhad. Sparich and Paknezhad will compete at the state level in the Electronic Career Portfolio category.

Katherine Zucco, MMI FBLA Advisor said, “The students did a fantastic job this year, and I’m so pleased to have had the opportunity to share the FBLA experience with them!”

MMI wants to congratulate all the students who competed in the FBLA Region 16 competition and would like to thank Flashback Cinema and the Orlando Family Foundation for their generous sponsorships of the MMI FBLA Chapter.