Happy American Heart Month to all.

Every February, I like to focus the column on topics that pertain to heart health, heart disease and management of risk factors in the hope that we can get at least some readers thinking more directly about their cardiovascular wellness.

To kick off this Heart Month, we’ll take a look at high blood pressure, or hypertension as it’s alternatively called in the medical community. High blood pressure has been in the news lately, because a study out of Boston University suggests Black women who develop high blood pressure before the age of 35 have triple the risk of having a stroke by middle age compared to their counterparts who don’t have high blood pressure.

Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, so the prevalence of this condition isn’t new, but the risks associated with younger U.S. adults may begin to erode any thinking that high blood pressure and its complications are strictly diseases of an older population.

Blood pressure is the force at which our blood pushes against the walls of our arteries and blood vessels as it travels through our body. The measurement of this pressure is expressed as a fraction that actually contains two pressures:

• Systolic (top number) = pressure in blood vessels when the heart beats

• Diastolic (bottom number) = pressure in blood vessels when the heart relaxes between beats

A normal blood pressure is 120/80. When under normal pressure, our blood vessels are strong and elastic, but high blood pressure can cause them to become less elastic and narrow, limiting blood flow.

High blood pressure often comes without symptoms, and people can go years without knowing they have an issue. This is why it’s so important to get your blood pressure checked at least yearly with a wellness visit to your primary care physician. If your systolic and diastolic pressure are consistently higher, you may have chronic high blood pressure, and you’ll want to work with your doctor on a plan to manage it.

Left untreated, high blood pressure can cause heart attack, stroke, heart failure, kidney failure and sexual dysfunction among other conditions. Fortunately, both lifestyle changes and medications can help us maintain a healthy blood pressure and lower our risks of more serious disease.

Follow these guidelines to keep your blood pressure in check:

Eat a balanced diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, fish, poultry and nuts and consume smaller portions of red meats, fats, sugar and alcohol. It’s also wise to keep your sodium intake to under 2,300 milligrams per day.

Exercise with moderate intensity – think brisk walk, short run, bike ride or swim – for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week. This has the added benefit of helping you manage your weight, which can also affect blood pressure.

Make time in your day to lower your stress, whether that’s by taking the aforementioned walk, meditating, reading for pleasure or simply living your personal life and not thinking about work.

And if you smoke, quit. It’s not easy, but we have so many resources today, including medications and cessation programs, to help you break away from one of the worst things you can do to your body.

Sometimes, these lifestyle modifications won’t manage your blood pressure alone. That’s when it’s particularly important to talk to your doctor who can help you find a medication that will help.

As always, keep you care team in the conversation, and take some steps to improve your heart health this month.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].