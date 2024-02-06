Folks flock to country line dancing lessons

At 94, Catherine Kearney of West Nanticoke, at right, is believed to be the oldest dancer in the class.

Mary Dixon, fourth from left in the first row, co-teaches the class with Nancy Mentyka, who was not at the recent Monday class.

“I love dancing and I love country,” Sarah Derhammer of Trucksville said, offering two good reasons why she faithfully attends the Monday afternoon line dancing class at the Luzerne County Active Adults Center in Kingston. “I sing along when I’m dancing.”

Once the class started, it seemed as if all 24 dancers plus their teacher, Mary Dixon, were singing along as they danced to the country music lyrics from “Mustang Sally” to “He Drinks Tequila” and “All You Ever Do is Bring Me Down.”

As for that last song, the dancers will tell you, its sentiments are the exact opposite of the way they feel,

“We do love this class,” said Judy Betti of Wyoming. “I love the camaraderie of the people.”

“I love the atmosphere,” said Francine Lewis of Wilkes-Barre. “Everybody is so joyful. Not a complaint in the group.”

“That’s what it’s about, being happy,” said Jeannie Sickler of Luzerne.

“The people here are so friendly. I can’t say enough about them,” said Joyce Trocki of Trucksville.

At 63, Trocki’s sister, Grace Patchoski may be the youngest participant in the class. The oldest seems to be Catherine Kearney, 94 of West Nanticoke.

“You should see her dance!” Patchoski said as Kearney walked into the room.

“I’ve always loved to dance,” Kearney told a reporter, adding that after her husband died, she lost her enthusiasm for partner dancing. “I could never dance with another man,” she said.

But line dancing — where people stand in lines and perform sequences that include such moves as “the cowboy” or “the grapevine” — makes her feel comfortable.

And it makes Elaine Kukauskas of Wilkes-Barre feel better as she faces the challenges of Parkinson’s disease. “It’s important to stay active, mentally and physically,” she said.

Some of the participants dance more often than the 2-hour line dance class on Monday afternoons.

JoEllen Gittens takes adult tap and jazz classes at the Joan Harris Centre in Luzerne, Jeannie Sickler attends regular line dancing events sponsored by the Anthracite Rose Western Dance Club at the Dupont Hose Co., and Francine Lewis attends not only the Monday intermediate line dance class at the Kingston Active Adults Center but the beginner class, which is offered Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Dixon, who co-teaches line dancing at the center with Nancy Mentyka, said the beginner class is a good place to start. “You can’t expect to learn everything in a class or two,” she said. “Some of us here have been dancing for 20 years or more.”