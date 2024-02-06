🔊 Listen to this

The slow, graceful movements of Tai Chi lead to positions with names such as “wind moves willows” or “lion plays ball” or “phoenix spreads wings.” Instructor Kevin Carpenter, in foreground, leads the class.

“If you would have told me that someday I’d be coming out here and doing this in the cold,” Jennifer McNulty of Pittston said bluntly, “I would have said you were nuts.”

But it hasn’t mattered in recent weeks if weekend temperatures were 28 or 32 or whatever.

“Polar Bear Tai Chi,” held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, under the pavilion close to the pond at Kirby Park, is worth attending, participants said. Especially because it’s outside.

“Last week the pond was frozen,” Morgann Crossley of Hanover Township said with a smile, explaining she enjoys the sights and sounds of nature as she follows leader Kevin Carpenter through sequences poetically called “wind moves willows” or “lion plays ball” or “phoenix spreads wings.”

Tai Chi motions are slow and graceful, as if individuals were pushing their arms against imaginary water or pulling the string of an unseen bow. The practice began as a martial art centuries ago in China, but nowadays practitioners tend to think of it as a gentle, meditative exercise.

“They let me stand in front,” instructor Carpenter said, seeming to shy away from the idea that he is in charge. “It’s about all of us, and the energy and love and joy.”

“We call it ‘polar bear’ just for fun,” he said, noting that on one really, really cold day, the group met indoors at the Gather community space in First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre rather than outdoors.

“I love it,” Mary Humiston of Hanover Township said of the class. “Ever since I retired from teaching I’ve been looking for ways to keep my mind and body exercised.”

“Hopefully, you’ll be hooked,” Rhonda Rabbitt of Wilkes-Barre told a newcomer.

“It’s a flow, you’re breathing, you’re self-centered,” Crossley said, explaining how relaxing she has found tai chi to be.

Other participants agreed they find the class to be an antidote to stress, and one said she no longer feels the pain of sciatica.

Three members of the class —Rabbitt, Gina Morrison and Tracy McDermott, are all training for certification so they can lead groups too.

“It’s very condusive to meditation,” one of them said.

“And I love the people,” Gloria Migatulski of Pittston added.

For more information about Polar Bear Tai Chi, contact Kevin Carpenter at (570)239-1214 or [email protected]/.