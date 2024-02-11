🔊 Listen to this

A few counseling sessions have revealed the stark differences in how a couple views their priorities. One wants to buy a second home, as an investment, in a state that her husband finds politically objectionable.

I am asked: “How do we find our way back to seeing things without the pressure of politics?”

G: Every morning each of us wakes up with an infinite number of reasons to be angry or upset. That is, if we decide we want to perceive the slights, grievances and assaults to our dignity as violations rather than what they actually are: an opportunity to strengthen our capacity for equanimity.

I am referring here to a state of inner calm, or the ability to remain steadfast in one’s ease of comportment.

Being in any relationship requires that we find the way to be able to routinely support one another’s desires, and that is not always easy sailing.

But when it comes to a significant financial purchase, what often arises are the values that a person lives by, or aspires to live by. Start with that awareness.

You may not think you need to do this, but consider asking your partner to explain what values he elevates above others. The reason for this is, over time some of our values change, or others take a more dominant place than they once did.

The older I have gotten, and the more states I have lived in, I organically became aware of situations that I just no longer want to have to contend with. Things that once did not really bother me, became things I did not want to have to deal or cope with.

For example, I came to realize that I do not want to live in a neighborhood where there are proselytizers of any sort ringing my doorbell. Having the luxury of being removed from unsolicited encounters means more to me than it once did.

I like not having my cultivated silence interrupted by someone seeking my soul or my money. Other people may not mind such an intrusion, and may not even consider it as such.

What is important as you and your husband review your values at this stage of your life and relationship is that you regard each other’s opinion or preferences as valid, and not absurd or ridiculous.

Sometimes we don’t realize that we are being disrespectful or rude when we express our distaste for our partner’s (or family or friends) likes and dislikes. In order to come to some kind of compromise or acceptable solution that does not rear its ugly head down the road, one has to spend some time considering what it is that matters most.

Another point to consider is discussing the likelihood of the politics of that state, or neighborhood you are looking into, changing to any significant degree during the time you would be owners. There are certain areas that have much more turnover due to gentrification or severe weather events, and these may factor into the area holding its value.

As to politics, it seems harder and harder to isolate ourselves from the harsh divisions within our own four walls or across the fence. But I remain optimistic. I do not think the political baloney will last forever. We all get tired of being around unhappy or disgruntled folks.

Choose your battles wisely and wake up with a commitment to peacemaking.

