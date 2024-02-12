Auditions to be held March 3-4

Calling all actors! The Dietrich Theater in historic downtown Tunkhannock will hold auditions for its spring 2024 production of “Over the River and Through the Woods,” written by Joe DiPietro, and directed by Brenda Fager.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Monday, March 4 from 6 to 8 pm, in the Fassett Studio at the Dietrich Theater. Auditioners are encouraged to be at both nights of auditions but not required and are asked to arrive at the start of auditions and stay for the entire time if possible.

If necessary, callbacks will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.

All those who wish to audition will be asked to do cold readings of scenes from the script. Actors must be 18 years and older to audition. All six parts are open, three men and three women.

The three male parts are: Nick Cristano (in his thirties), Nunzio Cristano (Nick’s paternal grandfather, in his seventies), and Frank Gianelli (Nick’s maternal grandfather, eighty years old). The three female parts are Caitlin O’Hare (attractive and charming, in her late twenties), Emma Cristano (Nick’s paternal grandmother, in her seventies), and Aida Gianelli (Nick’s maternal grandmother, in her seventies).

Performance dates are: Friday through Sunday, April 26 through 28, four performances total.

“Over the River and Through the Woods” is a hilarious family comedy about Nick Cristano, a young, carefree bachelor in New Jersey who spends nearly every Sunday afternoon visiting and dining with either of his two sets of grandparents, who are Italians.

One Thursday he makes an unscheduled visit to announce that his corporate employer will be promoting and relocating him to Seattle, Washington, in a few months. His grandparents are shocked, and dedicate themselves to making Nick stay by creating a series of schemes to keep Nick around.

For more information, please visit dietrichtheater.com or call (570) 836–1022 x3.