Third annual event set for March 3
The North Pocono Public Library and the North Pocono Rotary are proud to announce the third annual Mini Golf Classic will be held on Sunday, March 3 at the library in Moscow. Leah Arnold and Anne Bray are this year’s co-chairs, leading the planning committee for this event that will run from noon to 4 p.m.
The event is a partnership between the Library and the Rotary organization, and proceeds benefit Children’s Programs at the library. A fun and unique 18-hole course will weave its way through the library stacks and conclude with a chance at a $500 hole-in-one grand prize. New in 2024 are $5 mulligans (max of 4) at the $500 hole-in-one to increase your chances.
Golf is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.
Tickets are on sale at the Circulation Desk, via Rotary and Library Board members, or online at minigolfclassic2024.eventbrite.com.
For more information, or to be a sponsor, contact Christopher Kelly, Development Director at 570-498-0678 (cell), or [email protected]. And please visit lclshome.org/north to learn more about what the library offers the community.
The North Pocono Public Library is located at 1315 Church St., Moscow, Pa., off the Route 380 Moscow exit.