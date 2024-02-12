🔊 Listen to this

Cholesterol is needed in our bodies; we make some, and we take some in from what we eat.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance produced by our liver that is essential in digestion and making cell membranes and hormones.

Dietary cholesterol is cholesterol we introduce to our system by eating animal-based foods like meat, poultry, seafood, eggs and dairy products. When we consume too much cholesterol-rich food and don’t get enough exercise, we can develop high cholesterol, which puts us at risk for heart disease, heart attack and stroke.

Cholesterol is measured in milligrams per deciliter of blood (mg/dL), and it comes in three types:

• Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is “bad” cholesterol because it leads to plaque buildup in the arteries. (I remember it this way: “L” for lousy.)

• High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is “good” cholesterol because it helps to transport and remove other forms of cholesterol from our bloodstream. (“H” for helpful.)

• Triglycerides are a type of fat our body uses for energy but can contribute to our risk of heart attack or stroke at high levels.

Ideal cholesterol levels are an LDL below 100 mg/dL, an HDL above 60 mg/dL and a triglyceride level below 150 mg/dL. These levels are often manageable with healthy lifestyle decisions, but sometimes there’s more to a person’s risk factors than diet and exercise.

Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is an inherited condition that affects the way our body processes LDL cholesterol and increases our risk of heart disease.

If your LDL level is above 190 mg/dL and healthy diet and regular exercise aren’t helping, there’s a probability you have FH.

Since it’s a genetic condition, FH can cause high cholesterol in patients who are much younger than those who’ve developed high cholesterol through lifestyle, and families who have FH may have members who developed heart disease or had heart attacks in earlier decades of life. Men who aren’t treated for FH are at a 50 percent risk for serious heart problems by age 50, and untreated women are at a 30 percent risk by age 60.

Fortunately, we have more precise ways of diagnosing FH and more advanced treatment options than were available to past generations. Thankfully, we now have drugs that are very helpful in FH.

If your healthcare provider suspects FH, you’ll likely be referred to a genetic counselor. A simple blood sample or cheek swab is all that’s needed for genetic testing, and your counselor will look for one of three gene mutations that cause FH.

If FH is diagnosed, a care team will treat the patient and also begin to consult the patient’s family as siblings and children will also be at risk.

Regardless of your source of high cholesterol, you’ll want to keep a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats like olive oil and avocadoes. You’ll also want to exercise at a moderate pace for 30 minutes a day, five days a week. You should keep yearly visits with your doctor to get your cholesterol checked and avoid smoking and heavy alcohol consumption.

But if you have FH, your plan to reduce your risk of heart attack or stroke might also include:

• Checking for high cholesterol as early as age 8 for anyone at risk

• Using medications to lower your cholesterol levels

• Controlling other risk factors for diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes

• Undergoing medical tests to look for existing heart or blood vessel disease

Know your numbers! Blood pressure, heart rate, weight, blood sugar, and cholesterol are important to your cardiovascular health. How about promising yourself to get them all checked this month as a Valentine’s Day gift to yourself?

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].