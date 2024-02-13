🔊 Listen to this

Jozef Dovicak and Joseph Mayernik captured first place in MMI Preparatory School’s annual Spanish II Piñata contest.

Under the leadership of Spanish instructor Syra Dewar, MMI sophomore students spent several weeks designing, building, and decorating their piñatas. The piñatas were unveiled during an all school assembly celebrating the Feast of the Three Kings.

Dovicak, the son of Jozef and Lucia Dovicak of White Haven, and Mayernik, the son of Thomas Mayernik and Valerie Rudawski of Freeland, won the contest for their portrayal of Uruguay.

Arushi Solgama, daughter of Pareskumar and Arti Solgama of Mountain Top, and Alexis Bleiler, daughter of Eric and Heather Bleiler of Mountain Top, captured second place with their design to depict Argentina.

Jayden Unger, son of Richard and Allison Unger of Conyngham, and Gabriel Horvath, son of Gabe Horvath of Sugarloaf and Lindsey Flock of Conyngham tied with Cassidy McDermott, daughter of Terrence and Lesley McDermott of White Haven, and Madelyn Young, daughter of Christian and Nicole Young of Freeland, for their depiction of Mexico and Peru respectively.