A Te Bach reception will follow

The Ethnic Committee of Dr. Edwards Memorial Congregational Church will host its annual St. David’s Day Tea in honor of the patron saint of Wales at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 in the church, Main Street, Edwardsville.

Chairman of the Ethnic Committee is Heidi Ceklosky, Mountain Top.

Toastmaster for the evening will be Bette Lee Devers, chairman of the Eisteddford Committee, with invocation and benediction by the Rev. Wayne Morgan.

Entertainment will be provided by the Wyoming Valley Barbers Shop Chorus. Carol Jones Wolosz will lead the audience in hymn singing, accompanied by Glenn Ryman on the piano.

As is the custom, gifts will be presented to the oldest woman and man present. A Te Bach will follow with homemade breads, Welsh cookies, lemon curd, cheese, jam, coffee and tea. Breads, cookies and lemon curd also will be available for purchase.

The public is invited. Tickets and information are available from committee members or by calling Jean Bonn at 570-678-3976.