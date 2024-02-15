Event is sponsored by Slovak Heritage Society

The Slovak Heritage Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania has finalized plans for the Slovak Stations of the Cross and Lenten Hymn Sing.

The traditional devotion will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 339 North Maple Ave., Kingston. The church is handicap accessible via elevator.

The service will begin with congregational singing of Lenten Hymns, with words and translations provided.

The Stations of the Cross will follow, led by members of the society. Booklets will be available so everyone can participate fully in the service. The service will conclude with Benediction.

Refreshments will served after the service, followed by fellowship.

The public is welcome, free of charge. A free will offering will be accepted.

For further information, contact Anna Hudock at 570-510-1655.