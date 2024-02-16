Book is first novel for local author Lex Sloot

There’s a passage in the middle of Lex Sloot’s novel, “The Heistess,” that comes after the police have torn apart a young woman’s home, looking for but not finding a cache of stolen jewelry.

“Ariella stood watching how these men who represented The Long Arm of the Law stomped over the spoils, plodded over the plunder, lumbered over the loot, then walked around the back of her house to the front garden and ultimately to their vehicles …”

“Little did the policemen know, right under their noisy feet, hidden below the landing, was over $1.5 million in jewelry.”

Yes, Ariella did steal the jewelry. But if you read the novel, you might agree with her that she had a good reason to take revenge on the unscrupulous jeweler who had cheated her late grandmother.

You also might notice that Sloot, a Hazle Township businessman who has already penned two non-fiction books, loves alliteration.

He’s also thought of an amazing array of phrases to refer to his protagonist — “the sleeping beauty,” “the makeup artist,” “thespian thief,” “lady pal,” “blonde buddy” and “gem-fem” are just a few.

“I didn’t want to keep says, ‘she,’ ‘she, ‘she,’ ” he explained. “I love words.”

Sloot, whose books are on sale at Barnes & Noble, describes Ariella as believing she has committed the perfect crime. And if anyone is smart enough to do that, she seems to be — with talents ranging from the fields of make-up artistry and acting to electrical work, spackling and construction in general.

“A construction person reading it will say, ‘oh, that would work,’ ” Sloot predicted, explaining he grew up learning about the building trades, ever since he began to pitch in at age 7, when he was growing up in South Africa, where his parents built their own home.

Noting that this is his first novel, Sloot said it was enjoyable to write a work of fiction. His first two books, “Viability, The Essence of Existence,” and “The Tools to XEL, Poetry for Prosperity,” are non-fiction, based on his philosophy of life. You’ll find plenty of advice in those books, on topics such as using time wisely, committing to lifelong learning and disregarding the nay-sayers.

On that last topic, consider his poem about The Bumble Bee: “The Bumble Bee, It cannot fly. And scientists will tell you why. It’s wings are flimsy, far too small. Its body bulbous. Watch it fall! … But Bumble Bees, they know this not. Small wings, big body, all they’ve got! And so they fly impressively. Day after day, successively.”

Much of the advice Sloot included in the books is in rhyme Here are some examples:

•”When you default it hurts your name, which takes forever to reclaim.”

• “Problems like to masquerade, great masters of disguise. They’re really opportunities, so open up your eyes!”

• “Flexibility means you have bounce. Any hardships in life you can trounce. With an attitude brilliant, and strength that’s resilient, you can win, I am pleased to announce.”

Alexander “Lex” Sloot was born in South Africa, grew up in that country and studied business and commercial printing in college there. He started his first printing company there in 1974, and sold it before emigrating with his wife, Jennifer, to the United States in 1978.

The Sloots started their company, Printmark, in Connecticut, specializing in promotional printed products. Over the next few years they acquired additional companies, with one acquisition leading them to northeastern Pennsylvania.

A classically trained pianist who enjoys practicing for hours at a time, Sloot also is an inventor who holds dozens of US Patents. A photographer, public speaker and amateur actor as well, he serves on many boards, particularly of non-profit organizations and frequently gives talks at schools and universities.