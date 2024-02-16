🔊 Listen to this

On a recent shopping trip I found some excellent buys on dishwashing liquid and dog urine pads, plus I took advantage of a great gasoline price.

Unfortunately, what I was looking for was a nice, clever valentine, and that never turned up.

I finally had to settle for something so drab and generic that I felt compelled to follow it up with an emailed apology a couple of days later.

Whatever happened to pharmacies, supermarkets and other stores with big racks of greeting cards? Did the lords of capitalism hold a meeting and decide it’d be a real hoot to make us drive around more?

Here’s the bottom line. We live in a time when finding the goods that used to be available just down the block or in the nearest shopping center can require a level of tactical planning that used to be reserved for capturing bridges from Nazis.

As my personal Valentine’s Day fades into ignominy, let’s take a look at some other once-common purchases that are not as easy to find as in times past – along with the kind of stores that used to sell them.

After-shave lotion: The men’s grooming section of any neighborhood pharmacy used to be loaded with Armani, Stetson, Palmolive, English Leather, British Sterling and Hai Karate (which boasted that you’d need martial arts to fight off the women). Today, outside of Old Spice, Skin Bracer, Brut and Aqua Velva, there’s piddling little nearby to splash on yourself.

Cheap paperbacks: Ah, remember how you used to be able to spend 35 cents at the corner variety shop and take home a Mickey Spillane murder mystery? If a store had a front door, it probably also had a rack full of these tales of intrepid private eyes, plus some westerns. Oh, you can find good stuff online, but the aroma of store cigar smoke really got you primed for a night of fun reading.

Square cold pizza: Need some food with your reading matter? A great guy named Tony used to drop off boxes of fresh Sicilian in our store every day. Take home a batch of 10-cent slices, heat them up, add a glass bottle of Ma’s Old Fashion and you were set for an evening of “Wyatt Earp” or “To Tell the Truth.” Hey, you didn’t have to tip Tony or pay a delivery charge, either.

Scads of chewing gum: Teaberry, Pepsin, Blackjack, Clove – they all adorned the counter of just about any neighborhood grocery or pharmacy. Actually, you can find them once in a while today alright, but for a selection you have to travel to a touristy town and ask for the best retro shop.

Twine: Actually, I’m talking here about lots of little household purchases that any self-respecting corner store of yore would have had – maybe even displayed in the window. When I needed some twine recently, I offered up thanks after finding a forgotten skein at the bottom of my tool kit and realizing I would not have to drive halfway across the valley to a home improvement center.

Fun times: You could travel 100 miles in any direction today and never find little tins of itching powder or other popular tricks of yore that for 10 cents were sold in lots of small local stores. They’re online, but one seller was quoting a price of $16 for cigarette loads – maybe a bit pricey to explode your buddy’s smoke.

St. Patrick’s Day? No cards are necessary, fortunately. I’m going to the parade.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

