The Luzerne Foundation is pleased to announce that its Scholarship Portal for Graduating High School students is open! There are currently 41 scholarships available and can be found on our website: https://www.luzfdn.org/scholarships-accepting-applications/.

We know that applying to college can be a stressful experience for students and their parents/guardians. The Luzerne Foundation is honored to steward the resources of generous donors, looking to support students in reaching their educational pursuits. Scholarships help to fill in funding gaps between student aid and out-of-pocket expenses while recognizing the accomplishments of deserving college-bound students. There is nothing worse than a missed opportunity, and the Luzerne Foundation is proud to partner with our donors to make sure these young men and women have every chance to succeed.

The scholarships are designed to assist students with educational costs for colleges and universities as well as trade schools and other associate degree programs. The Luzerne Foundation awarded over $550,000 in scholarships to 193 students in 2023.

On our website, you will find a brief description of each scholarship and a complete list of eligibility requirements for each award. Do you know a student who could benefit from this information? Please pass this along!

Any questions regarding scholarships can be answered by contacting Donna Eiden, The Luzerne Foundation’s Gifts and Scholarship Administrator, at 570-822-2065 or e-mail at [email protected]

Scholarship opportunities by school

Berwick Area High School (2)

Crestwood Area High School (9)

Dallas High School (13)

Greater Nanticoke Area Senior High School (7)

Hanover Area High School (4)

Hazleton Area High School (8)

Holy Redeemer High School (10)

Immanuel Christian School (2)

Jim Thorpe Area High School (1)

Lake-Lehman Jr.-Sr. High School (6)

Marian Catholic High School (2)

MMI Preparatory School (5)

Northwest Area High School (3)

Pittston Area High School (10)

Quakertown Community High School (1)

Stroudsburg Area High School (1)

Tunkhannock Area High School (2)

Wilkes-Barre Area High School (13)

Wyoming Area High School (10)

Wyoming Seminary (3)

Wyoming Valley West High School (6)

Did someone help you along in your academic career? Would you like to honor a loved one to help keep their legacy alive and support a student in need? If so, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation — for a very modest donation, you could make a difference by providing a scholarship.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™