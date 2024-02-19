🔊 Listen to this

East Stroudsburg University’s Provost’s Colloquium Series, an intellectual experience that promotes dialogue among ESU faculty, staff, students, and community, continues during the Spring 2024 semester with a presentation by Nurun Begum, Ed.D., professor and department chair, early childhood and elementary education.

“Inclusive Pedagogy: Harnessing the Power of Accent Diversity in the Classroom,” will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. in Beers Lecture Hall. The presentation will also be live streamed on the ESU Live Events webpage.

In today’s globalized educational landscape, with students and faculty coming from various linguistic and cultural backgrounds, the presence of diverse accents in the classroom is a common and enriching experience. Educational institutions are actively striving to create inclusive learning environments that cater to the needs of all students and embracing accent diversity aligns with this broader mission of equity in education.

Dr. Begum’s presentation will delve into the significance of inclusive pedagogy, where accent diversity is not viewed as a challenge but as a powerful asset.

She will explore key aspects of the topic including: fostering inclusivity or how embracing accent diversity can create more inclusive and equitable learning environments, effective teaching strategies or practical methods for educators to engage students and maximize learning outcomes irrespective of accent diversity, student empowerment or strategies for students to overcome any challenges related to faculty accents and to enhance their own communication skills, plus real-life insights and success stories drawing from Begum’s extensive experience in education.

This presentation is designed tobe valuable for all who are passionate about creating inclusive learning environments and will offer practical solutions to challenges related to accent diversity.

For more information about the Provost’s Colloquium Series, contact Lynne Ozgur, assistant director, office of sponsored projects and research, at (570) 422-7908 or [email protected].

Education department chair will give presentation