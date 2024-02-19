🔊 Listen to this

On Thursday, Feb. 8, a few days before the Super Bowl, all Luzerne County employees were given the opportunity to wear their favorite sports team’s gear in exchange for a donation to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.

Five dollars was collected from each employee that chose to wear their team’s gear, which resulted in a check for $1,025 presented to Blue Chip.

According to the Blue Chip website, the organization’s goal is to “work, every day, to provide the very best care to the animals at our shelter. We happily take them in and care for them until they find a forever home, or for as long as they need us to.”

“We are proud to be a no-kill organization, but we need your donations to do this. We work to understand the animals first: by learning their personalities and dispositions, and determining what makes them anxious or scared, we are able to effectively place them in environments that make them happiest.”

“On the other side, we care about the families who come to adopt these animals, and want the best fit for them, too. We ask that you come in and meet with us personally, fill out an application, and tell us your story. Together, we will be able to find your forever companion.”

Blue Chip can be contacted at [email protected] or 570-333-5265. The staff invites you to make an appointment through their website, bcfanimalrefuge.org as a first step toward adopting an animal.