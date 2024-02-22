🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Forty Fort Lions Club spent their Super Bowl Sunday morning donating their time to assist the staff of Saint Vincent De Paul’s Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre to prepare and serve lunch to the kitchen’s guests. The club also made a monetary donation to the kitchen. This is the club’s 17th year of participation for this event. Shown from left are, first row: Mark Serafin, Bob Thompson, Bill Scott, Luke Dadurka, Bruce Dadurka, Destini Esposito, Kiarra Dadurka. Second row: Dave Bales, Ann Verbyla, Andy Reno, Nick Wilson, John Thompson, Carl Mercencavage, Colin Harrison, Michael Harrison.