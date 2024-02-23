🔊 Listen to this

New York City is a great destination for Americans who want to visit a museum, see a show, go shopping or – these days – research ancestors.

Millions of people throughout the country can claim ancestors who entered the United States via that city or lived there over the years. I myself have had one – a Civil War veteran from upstate who lived there in the late 1860s, married a Brooklyn woman and started a family before moving to Wilkes-Barre, where he spent the rest of his life.

Now, the genealogist’s search for those ancestors is being made easier and more efficient, thanks to an ongoing records digitization program by the city’s government. The trove of records is already big and is getting bigger.

Says the city’s records office on its website, “The New York City Municipal Archives is undertaking a mass digitization project to provide online access to 13.3 million historical birth, death, and marriage records.” Look for specific mentions of assistance for genealogists.

Before you dive in, acquaint yourself with the city’s geography and historical place names. There’s lots of background material online.

For a good overview of what New York City’s digitizing means to you, plus an account of a local genealogist’s own experience, the current newsletter of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society offers a fine article. The quarterly publication is emailed free to members.

The society is headquartered in Annex Two of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre. Visits are limited to members. Go to www.nyc.gov and search for the department of records. You’ll learn how to access the records that interest you and find specific directions for genealogical researchers.

This collection of records is not your only means of tracing ancestors connected with New York City. Ellis Island, a huge port of entry from the 1890s to the 1950s, and 19th-century predecessor Castle Garden have their own readily available records.

Ellis Island is accessible by ferry from Lower Manhattan. It offers artifacts and museum exhibits as well.

Visit their websites for information on records content, remote availability and visiting hours. Even if you don’t find everything you’re looking for, Ellis Island and Castle Garden are fun trips.

There’s more. The New York Historical Society, conveniently located on Central Park West, has an excellent research library (I’ve used their city directories), but the library is temporarily closed while construction on a new wing proceeds. Visit their website to check on progress and costs.

Want a living history experience? The Lower East Side Tenement Museum, 103 Orchard St., offers guided tours of historically restored tenement apartments and walking tours showing the daily lives of people of various ethnicities who lived there in the 19th and 20th centuries. Tours and walks must be booked in advance. Visit the website for scheduling and costs.

You’ll find some interesting reading matter there as well. The museum’s bookshop has fascinating volumes on immigration and life in New York City of generations past.

Prefer a sightseeing approach? The company Free Tours by Foot offers highly educational walking tours of areas where immigrants and others of the past got their start. At the end of the tour, you pay what you wish. Visit their website for a schedule of tours. Places must be booked in advance.

RootsTech: Don’t forget that RootsTech, the annual collection of genealogy talks and videos sponsored by FamilySearch, runs Feb. 29-March 2. Most of the presentations are free online. Just search under the heading of RootsTech 2024. The videos remain online after the conference ends.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

