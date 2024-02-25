🔊 Listen to this

A few weeks ago someone was asking me where to go to brunch. They were asking for recommendations and, as you know, I’m always more than happy to oblige.

I rattled off a few places I had top of mind and proceeded with my day.

But then last week some friends were coming in from out-of-town. Their daytime schedules were full, but they had availability in the mornings to get together, thus I put my brunch-planning skills to work.

Where, oh where, would we go?

After much debate and back-and-forth (we have some great options locally), we decided upon PRIME at City Market for Saturday and KB’s Coffee House for Sunday (we figured why not make a weekend out of it).

How lucky the residents of the Back Mountain and beyond are to have these two inviting and enjoyable spots right in their own backyards.

While I’ve been to both before, this time around I took note of the excellent service, attentiveness and overall pleasant vibes during each experience. We were with friends who aren’t super familiar with the area, so we wanted to represent well and make it comfortable.

At PRIME (2161 Memorial Highway, Dallas) we had a large group, and the staff was more than accommodating to us at 11 a.m. on a Saturday, patiently waiting as we ordered mimosas, breakfast tacos, omelettes and more.

Our out-of-town guests loved the atmosphere, with the large bar and open windows surrounding our seating, and we felt relaxed the entire time.

It was great to catch up and simply revel in the affable atmosphere around us. As the morning went on and lunch neared, more guests came in to dine, and it was nice to see happy faces.

The next day was KB’s Coffeehouse (206 N. Main St., Shavertown) which is a cute family-owned restaurant in Shavertown.

I’ve loved going there in the summertime and sitting on the porch or lawn, but also enjoyed our table on the second floor last weekend. We were nestled in a cozy corner and ordered a plethora of pancakes, eggs, coffee and orange juice (you know, the necessities).

Breakfast has always been the big thing there for me, but they also have many lunch options and some baked goods.

Our amazing waitress was kind enough to snag us the last few pretty cupcakes on display to take home, too (they were delicious).

By Sunday night, I was fulfilled by both the food and fabulous times. It is true food brings people together, and I love that we have so many places to choose from around here.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].