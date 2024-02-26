🔊 Listen to this

When we talk about heart disease and try to spread awareness of how to lower your risk, we focus on modifiable risk factors. These are factors we can change by altering our lifestyles and making decisions that are more heart healthy.

But there are also nonmodifiable risk factors, such as family history, that can affect our heart health regardless of our lifestyles. One of the most significant nonmodifiable risk factors is age, and with one particular type of heart valve disease, it’s the biggest risk factor.

Aortic stenosis is a narrowing of the aortic valve. If our aortic valve gets too narrow, blood can’t properly flow through it, which makes our heart work harder.

Many people with aortic stenosis don’t experience symptoms until the aortic valve has narrowed significantly, but common symptoms include:

Feeling out of breath

Chest pain or pressure

Fainting

When we’re young, aortic stenosis is fairly uncommon. In young people, the disease is typically caused by a congenital heart condition. But as we age, calcium deposits can build up and damage the aortic valve, making aortic stenosis far more likely in our later decades.

Fortunately, we can treat the disease, and we usually do that by replacing the valve. We can replace it with open heart surgery, or we can use a less invasive method called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Both treatments have their place, and whether one or the other is more appropriate depends on a patient’s condition and medical history.

Since becoming approved for patients with high, moderate and low risk levels for open heart surgery, TAVR has grown into a widely used treatment.

To perform a TAVR procedure, a team of an interventional cardiologist working with a cardiac surgeon, inserts a catheter (small, thin tube) into an artery in your groin. A replacement aortic valve is folded into a compact size and fed through the artery tube to your heart, where it is opened up and begins to regulate blood flow.

The procedure requires only a puncture, rather than an incision, and has shown to produce quality results with quicker recovery times and shorter hospital stays than open operations.

Open heart surgery also produces excellent outcomes and is often more appropriate for patients with complex conditions, such as more than one diseased heart valve or more than one type of heart disease.

Along the spectrum of heart disease, aortic stenosis is interesting because it can happen to someone who has an otherwise healthy heart. This is why it’s so important to have a good relationship with your primary care physician and to see that doctor yearly or as regularly as they recommend.

In patients who don’t have other chronic conditions and are used to getting a clean bill of health, it’s often that primary care physician who first notices something is changing. Of course, if you have any of the symptoms we listed above, and especially if they are worsening, it’s critical that you consult your doctor immediately.

If you do need an aortic valve replacement and are a candidate for TAVR, you can be feeling better and back to some of your routine within just a few days.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].