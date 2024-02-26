NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic is onsite medical facility at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton

🔊 Listen to this

Indraloka, a farm animal sanctuary and wellness hub for people in Dalton, PA, is now offering low-cost veterinary care for animal companions in low-income households. These services are available through the NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic, Indraloka’s onsite medical facility.

Since opening in 2022, the NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic has provided care for the more than 200 farm animals that live at Indraloka and hundreds of dogs and cats rescued by other area animal welfare organizations, including Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, Adopt a Boxer, and other member organizations of the NEPA Animal Welfare Collective.

Now, Indraloka is making those same steeply-discounted services — vaccinations, neutering, wellness checks, blood tests and other diagnostics, and surgeries — available to members of the NEPA community who might not otherwise be able to afford care for their animal companions.

“Studies have shown that it’s critically important for people to live with animal companions. They bring love and joy. And, they are vital to mental, emotional, and physical health,” Indraloka founder Indra Lahiri, PhD, says. “Cortisol and blood pressure levels are lower in people who live with animal companions. Animals can soothe our loneliness, improve our mood, and boost our immune systems. No one should have to live without an animal companion because of financial constraints.”

Care costs can be a major deterrent to taking on an animal companion. Often, sick and injured animals are dumped in shelters because their caregivers can no longer afford their care. The cost of caring for a cat, on average, is nearly $1,200 a year, while dog care costs are even higher, more than $4,500 on average annually.

“Hopefully, our low-cost veterinary services will help those who are struggling to care for their animals and make animal companions an option for more people. We expect the result to be fewer people feeling disconnected and lonely and fewer animals needing to be rescued,” Dr. Lahiri says.

The NEPA Rescue Vet Clinic embodies Indraloka’s values, including kindness and compassion. Besides offering low-cost care to qualified households, the clinic is establishing an Angel Fund for animal companions whose humans cannot afford the steeply-discounted rates. The generous support of individual and foundation donors helps make this possible.

Current animal shelter and rescue clients collectively report saving more than $30,000 in vet bills since the clinic opened in 2022. One hundred percent of the clinic’s clients report satisfaction with the quality of care, with 75 percent saying they are “thrilled.”

Set on 100 acres of beautiful farmland, rimmed by the Endless Mountains, Indraloka is situated a short distance off Route 307 in Dalton. It began nearly 20 years ago as a small animal sanctuary staffed entirely by one person, Dr. Lahiri. Since relocating first to Mehoopany and as of 2020 to Dalton, Indraloka has grown into one of the most respected farm animal sanctuaries in the world. It has pioneered programs that are now common practice for many sanctuaries.

Indraloka is one of the only farm animal sanctuaries in the country to have an onsite vet clinic. The clinic is spearheaded by Leslie Interlandi, DVM. Indraloka’s staff also includes educators, veterinary technicians, veterinary assistants, and animal caregivers.

Please visit Indraloka.org for more information on all events.