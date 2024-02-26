Competition held in Berks County Courthouse

Paul Stevenson, a senior, was selected as Best Advocate and McKayla Williams, also a senior, was selected as the Best Witness.

Wyoming Seminary’s Mock Trial “A” Team successfully defended their regional title recently against Nazareth Area High School in competition at the Berks County Courthouse.

The team advances to the state competition at the end of March with their sights set on improving upon last year’s third-place finish. The team is coached by Pete Froehlich, Atty. Michael Kowalski and Kristie Stevenson.