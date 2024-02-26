Shown from left are Coach Pete Froehlich, Coach Atty. Michael Kowalski, Christian DeBellis, McKayla Williams, Nicholas Delayo, presiding Judge Jill Koestel, Paige Kenewell, Grace Kowalski, Que Riggins, Paul Stevenson, and Coach Kristie Stevenson. Submitted photo

Shown from left are Coach Pete Froehlich, Coach Atty. Michael Kowalski, Christian DeBellis, McKayla Williams, Nicholas Delayo, presiding Judge Jill Koestel, Paige Kenewell, Grace Kowalski, Que Riggins, Paul Stevenson, and Coach Kristie Stevenson.

Competition held in Berks County Courthouse

Paul Stevenson, a senior, was selected as Best Advocate and McKayla Williams, also a senior, was selected as the Best Witness.

Wyoming Seminary’s Mock Trial “A” Team successfully defended their regional title recently against Nazareth Area High School in competition at the Berks County Courthouse.

McKayla Williams, a senior, was selected as the Best Witness, and Paul Stevenson, also a senior, was selected as the Best Advocate.

The team advances to the state competition at the end of March with their sights set on improving upon last year’s third-place finish. The team is coached by Pete Froehlich, Atty. Michael Kowalski and Kristie Stevenson.