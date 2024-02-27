Competition benefits CASA of Luzerne County

Are you ready to take center stage and showcase your vocal prowess to Luzerne County? The stage is set, the spotlight awaits and the hunt is on for the next singing sensation. CASA of Luzerne County is searching for one singer per high school or Performing Arts Program in Luzerne County to compete in NEPA Sings-Performing Arts Edition for a chance to sing your way to a $1,000 cash grand prize.

NEPA Sings is asinging competition focused on highlighting local talent while raising funds to support CASA of Luzerne County’s mission to give a voice to children in the dependency court system in Luzerne County. Last year our contestants sang to our panel of judges and a sold out crowd at the Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre. The show will be returning to the Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre at 7 p.m.Wednesday, May 22.

If you are interested in participating, complete the registration form at luzerncasa.org/nepasings. Because we are looking for one singer from each school or program you must include the school staff or program staff member who is referring the contestant.

There will be prizes for the top two finalists as well as the Fan Favorite, which will be voted for the night of the broadcast. There will also be a $500 prize awarded to the school or program with the most “buzz.”

CASA of Luzerne County seeks to provide a qualified and compassionate volunteer advocate to every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County to ensure their right to a safe, nurturing, and permanent home is met. Currently, more than 500 Luzerne County children are in foster care. Please call the CASA office at (570) 855-2247 or visit luzernecasa.org to learn more.