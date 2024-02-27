🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Community College Wellness Committee recently celebrated Go Red for Women Day to help raise awareness about heart disease and stroke. With cardiovascular disease being the number one killer of women, LCCC wants to help spread the word about the importance of heart health and living a healthy lifestyle.