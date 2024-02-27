Touring production coming to Cultural Center March 1-3

Lorenzo Pugliese, at right, is shown singing with the actress who portrays the youngest Cher in The Cher Show, coming to Scranton March 1-3.

When Lorenzo Pugliese was a student at Scranton High School, he dated a girl who was taller.

“There were a couple times people would joke about our similarity to Sonny & Cher,” he said.

Fast forward a few years and Scranton native Pugliese is portraying the 5-foot-5 singer and songwriter Sonny Bono in “The Cher Show,” which Broadway in Scranton will bring to the Scranton Cultural Center for four performances March 1-3.

“I’m excited to be playing in my hometown,” said Pugliese, recalling that this is where he grew up eating chicken wing hoagies at Brunetti’s Pizza in the Greenridge section of the city, getting his shoes fixed at Nick’s Shoe Repair, the business his grandfather started in Dunmore, and playing such roles as Harold Hill in “The Music Man” on his high school stage.

As he’s learned more about the music of Cher — and Sonny — he’s become impressed by the wealth of emotions it portrays.

“There’s a wide range,” he said, comparing the show to “a history lesson taking you through years of iconic music.”

The show “celebrates Cher; it celebrates female empowerment,” he said, noting “there’s a power struggle going on between Sonny and Cher, and there are internal struggles as Cher deals with fears and doubts. It’s a wide variety of emotions; something for everyone.”

Reviewers have written about the many costume changes the show includes for the three actresses who portray Cher at different phases of her life. But what about Sonny’s costumes?

“There’s actually one shirt I wear in the show that was actually Sonny’s,” Pugliese said, noting it’s a raspberry and black one that appears “during the Vegas number.” He had a chance to talk to Bob Mackie when the famous designer came to the show in Palm Springs but didn’t ask too many questions about the shirt. “I was a little taken aback that Bob Mackie was talking to me.”

As Sonny, Pugliese will get to sing such famous songs as “I’ve Got You Babe,” “Little Man” and “All I Ever Need Is You.” He’ll also have a duet with the actor who portrays Cher’s second husband, Greg Allman. Together they’ll sing “Dark Lady,” which was one of Cher’s hits in the 1970s.

In the show “Sonny and Greg are having a rivalry over Cher’s affections,” Pugliese said, so it’s fitting that the song mentions a mysterious woman, capable of casting a spell.

“Come on out,” he urges potential audience members. “It will be a fun time.”

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 1; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 1 p.m. March 3.