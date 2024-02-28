From ordering through pick-up and dining, the perfect pizza experience

🔊 Listen to this

What is the worst thing about picking up your food order in winter? Getting out of your car.

Luckily, the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail has an option among its ranks where you do not have to set foot out of your vehicle to procure a perfect pizza.

Shelly’s Pizza, 273 Union St., Luzerne, is the standout among giants. From its unique ordering and pickup process to its pizza offerings, Shelly’s delivers on expectations. My visit began on a crisp Saturday afternoon, just after some snow squalls came through, the last thing I wanted was to be outside any longer than necessary.

I called up Shelly’s Pizza in Luzerne and once connected, my order of a large pizza with pepperoni was taken with great efficiency, and I was given a pickup number of “66.”

I bundled up and hopped into my vehicle, fired up some music and made my way over to Union Street in Luzerne.

Their shop has an unmistakable pattern of Red, White and Blue stripes adorning the facade of the building. Making the turn from the road and following a small passage on the right side to the back of the building I found myself a parking spot where I could see the red sign lit up, announcing the next order to be ready.

Upon glancing at the current number of “63” I knew I wouldn’t have long to wait until the heavenly scents of sauce and cheese filled my car. Listening to my 80s hits playlist, it had barely played through a whole Paula Abdul song when I looked again and the sign had now changed to read “66.”

I pulled up to the pickup window and was quickly greeted by the staff. I gave them my name and the pickup number and they quickly returned with my pizza in hand. After paying, I went home with the sweet smells of things to come building the anticipation.

I didn’t even bother taking off my coat before I had a couple slices on a plate. Getting settled in it was time to eat. No, not eat. Taste. Savor. Relish.

Notice the crust, thin and crisp, yet soft enough to bite through with ease. The sauce, perfectly exuding the flavor of tomato with the herbs and spices coming through at the end as if to say “hello” to a dear friend. Most pleasantly, the large slices of pepperoni seamlessly integrated into the cheese, covering all available real estate on the slice.

Senses fully engaged, I found myself eating about half of the pie before I realized.

Fully satisfied and determined to return soon to try some of their other pizza options.

Shelly’s menu is small but mighty. Offering plain or sweet sauce round pies, with all the traditional offerings for toppings. They even have a vegan, Dayia cheese option.

Among their specialty pizzas, which include a BBQ chicken and a buffalo chicken, they have “The Works.” An enticing pizza with, extra cheese, extra sauce, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, pepperoni, and sausage.

Shelly’s Pizza is an affordable option with unmatched quality. Small pizza starts at $7.55, medium at $9.43 and a large at $11.32.

Shelly’s Pizza is the perfect selection for a party, or a quiet evening in. I will be returning soon for another round of delicious pizza.