The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts has a jam-packed March ahead.

1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1 – “Rio Bravo” (TV-14)

Our classic film series continues with “Rio Bravo,” the classic 1959 western starring John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson. The chemistry between these three leading men — each from a different generation of Hollywood stars — led to this film being labeled as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress.

8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 – “The Purple Xperience”

This Prince tribute returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for another amazing evening featuring the Purple One’s hit songs! Since its inception in 2011, “The Purple Xperience” has celebrated Prince’s music with over 300,000 concertgoers and shared the stage with several prominent acts, including Prince-related group The Time!

7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 – Lewis Black

There’s a reason Lewis Black was tapped to play the embodiment of anger in Pixar’s film “Inside Out.” For years, the comedian has harnessed anger to shed light on the absurdities of the world. This year, he’ll take that trademark wit on the road for his final tour—don’t miss your chance to see him live in Wilkes-Barre!

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

The Diamond City hosts the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band again, this time as part of the band’s Dirt on My Diamonds tour with special guest Ally Venable. Expect all the masterful guitar work these two award-winning blues guitarist are known for — if blues and rock are your thing, this is a can’t-miss night at the F.M. Kirby Center.

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 – The StepCrew

Start your St. Patrick’s Day celebration with The StepCrew! These dynamic dancers will perform traditional Irish, tap and Ottawa Valley numbers while accompanied by a live band. This event is part of the Geisinger Signature Series at the F.M. Kirby Center, which means you can get your tickets for only $10!

8 p.m. Thursday, March 14 – Jim Breuer

Whether you know him from “Saturday Night Live” or his role in the cult classic “Half Baked,” you know that Jim Breuer is a hilarious comic. Comedy Central agrees—they named him one of the 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time. On March 14, Breuer brings that act to the F.M. Kirby Center stage.

8 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 – Dark Star Orchestra

Last year, the F.M. Kirby Center welcomed Dark Star Orchestra for the first time ever—and Wilkes-Barre responded by selling out the theater. This year, the band is coming back with two full sets of Grateful Dead, which means two amazing chances to experience the music live.

Each time they play, DSO chooses a Grateful Dead concert to recreate. Attendees will hear a classic live performance from the Dead in its entirety, note for note, as it was played in the past.

8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 – Disco Biscuits

Why do you dance? Are you enjoying the moment? Are you working off steam from a long day? Does the rhythm command you to move? Whatever your reason, Disco Biscuits are here to provide the groove.

Dubbed Trancefusion, the band’s signature blend of electronic music and jam rock will fill the F.M. Kirby Center with classic Disco Biscuits hits, as well as songs from their new album, “Revolution in Motion,” releasing the day after their Wilkes-Barre performance.

8 p.m. Friday, March 29 – Proud Monkey

For the F.M. Kirby Center’s last March engagement, the intimate Chandelier Lobby plays host to Dave Matthews Band tribute Proud Monkey. The local favorite accurately recreates tunes from across DMB’s 33-year career.

The F.M. Kirby Center box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Purchase tickets in person or over the phone by calling 570-826-1100. On weekend show days, the box office opens at 3 p.m.

Tickets to F.M. Kirby Center performances can also be purchased at Kirbycenter.org or Ticketmaster.com.