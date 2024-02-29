Discovering downtown Pittston’s pizza on the trail

PITTSTON — As someone who regularly interacts with Pittston area business owners, I’ve been fortunate to explore some fantastic lunchtime options in downtown Pittston. With the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail in full swing, I decided to venture into Napoli’s Pizza, a local favorite that promises a delightful culinary experience.

Napoli’s Pizza, located at 26 S. Main St., is more than just a restaurant; it’s a family affair with deep roots. The owner, Antonio, hails from Napoli, Italy, and brought his culinary heritage to the United States in 1994. Alongside his wife Tiffany and their three daughters, they’ve been serving the Greater Pittston area with pride and passion for over two decades.

The moment I stepped into Napoli’s, I was greeted by a modern and inviting atmosphere. The walls adorned with local artwork and photographs added a personal touch, creating a warm and welcoming space for diners to unwind.

The menu at Napoli’s is a testament to their commitment to variety and quality. It’s a treasure trove of pizza options, ranging from classic favorites to innovative gourmet creations. For those with dietary restrictions, their cauliflower crust pizza offers a delicious gluten-free alternative. The gourmet selection is particularly impressive, with standout options like the German Pizza and the Chicken Alfredo. For fans of square pizzas, the “Al Capone” is a must-try.

I opted for their classic round, plain pie, and it did not disappoint. The crust struck the perfect balance between lightness and crispiness, serving as an ideal base for the generous toppings. The cheese-to-sauce ratio was spot on, ensuring each bite was a harmonious blend of flavors.

One of the highlights of Napoli’s Pizza is its affordability. Despite the generous portion sizes, the prices are incredibly reasonable, offering great value for money.

The service at Napoli’s was the cherry on top of an already exceptional experience. The staff’s warmth and attentiveness made me feel right at home, and their efficiency ensured a smooth and enjoyable dining experience. Overall, Napoli’s Pizza is a must-visit for anyone looking for a satisfying slice in downtown Pittston.