I once had a world-class collection of marbles.

An uncle who worked for the city of Wilkes-Barre as a street cleaner kept finding them in gutters and other places he swept with his broom and pushcart. He’d pocket them, wash them up and give them to me.

In time, my collection dwarfed those of the kids I knew in school and in the neighborhood – the ones who liked to gather on a piece of bare ground, draw a ring and unlimber their aggies.

What spared the other kids such humiliation was the simple fact that I wasn’t interested in trotting out my collection and actually shooting marbles. I just accepted them politely, tossed them into an increasing number of empty Quaker Oats containers and contemplated them.

Whatever happened to this trove?

Beats me! Probably they’re in some space-time continuum with the other stuff I once collected – and that a lot of other kids did too.

I knew there were adults who collected things like stamps and railroad artifacts. But we young-uns had our own logic.

Do you know that at one time there were bubble gum cards with pictures of boxers?

I collected them, being a fan of the Friday Night Fights on radio.

Who knows what mental process was behind some collections.

Dixie cup lids with photos of movie stars? Personally, I tossed them just before downing the ice cream with its little wooden spoon. But I heard so much oohing and aahing about them from the girls that I’m pretty sure there were plenty of shoeboxes full of them tucked away in 1950s closets.

Pitches promoting the collection habit were endless and sly. There was a bread company that placed pictures of Air Force fighters and bombers inside its waxed wrappers of white and whole wheat. Honestly, I felt like I was aiding and abetting the communists when I couldn’t get Mom to help me nail that elusive B-36 to complete my set of planes that could carry an A-bomb.

Well, these days I don’t really miss my marbles or my pictures of middleweight contenders, but I do sorrow for the disappearance of my comic book collection – particularly the complete first three years of “Mad” magazine.

My angst is not just an artistic one.

Do you have any idea what those classic old mags sell for today? I see them online going for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

“Mad” came out in 1952 as a raucous send-up of the most popular comics of the day. In time, under pressure from (believe it or not) an unappreciative U.S. Congress, it converted to a standard magazine format and targeted a slightly older group with its unsparing social commentary.

Our move across town in 1955 left behind a lot of things – including about 40 issues of “Mad” carefully laid out in a cardboard box like documents at the Smithsonian. Damnably, the marbles (yes, the marbles I never used) came with us.

Do kids collect anything today just for the sheer fun of having a humongous amount of some commodity that might or might not have a use?

Well, who knows! But I do believe we are long past the glory days of the youthful urge to collect. There are probably too many other things going on in our lives for such impracticality.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, it’s nearly dinnertime and I want to look through my collection of classic cookbooks, starting with the 1800s one that uses terms like “scalded milk” and “quick oven.”

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

