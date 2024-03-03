🔊 Listen to this

As many know, I’ve been on a little health and wellness journey lately.

One thing I’m working on is removing any stressors and relaxing more. I have a tendency to get stiff across my shoulders and back, and as medical professionals will tell you that’s not healthy (no surprise there). Chalk it up to years of desk work and deep focus.

To relieve it, I’ve worked with and found comfort at several local places. We have many places perfect for relaxation, stress-relief and wellness improvement in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and I wish I could mention every single one today, but I’ll settle for sharing some of the places I’ve loved recently.

First and foremost, there’s the gym I go to every day. You’ve undoubtedly heard of Vive Health & Fitness and its reputation as a premiere location for refocusing and realigning the body and mind. It’s a super clean, friendly gym with many amenities.

At the gym, I utilize a variety of the options available to members: personal training, the cardio deck, corrective massage therapy and stress-relief courtesy of the dry sauna, which is a fabulous way to start the day.

While the workouts like strength training and treadmills are expected at a gym, the extra stuff like massage therapy and sauna are added bonuses. Not to mention I’ve made some amazing friends.

All that said, here’s my list of places I’ve loved recently, including Vive:

· Vive Health & Fitness in Kingston: My daily gym stop every day since 2019, I find a ton of comfort in the people, the machines, the class offerings and added perks that come with being a member at such a luxurious spot. Thanks to massage therapist Austin and trainer Alex for always being patient and offering solutions.

· NEPA StretchWorx in Plains Township: Located right along Highway 315, Christen has helped me soften my muscles and stretch my stiff back, shoulders and neck. Truly a blessing for anyone who needs to let loose.

· The Salt Barre in Pittston: Part of Pittston’s revitalization, this place has lots of relaxing vibes. I recently did float therapy, where I floated in saltwater for 60 minutes and left feeling refreshed and relaxed. They also offer yoga, pilates and salt therapy, which is helpful for a lot of ailments like inflammation, allergies and more.

· Danko’s All American Fitness in Plains Township: The popular gym just introduced ice bath plunges and an infrared sauna. You can call Danko’s (570-825-5989) to book a visit or for more information. Reduce inflammation, muscle soreness and more. Ice baths are totally a trend right now and were recently featured on a segment by our friends at WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News.

I’m sure many reading today have their favorite places as well.

Send me a note with where you’re unwinding at these days.

I always love hearing other ideas, thoughts and suggestions.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].