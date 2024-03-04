Admission is free to March 9 event

Children of all ages line Wyoming Avenue for a previous St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Scranton. Additional entertainment will be available on parade day during a party at the Scranton Cultural Center. Admission is free.

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, 420 North Washington Ave., Scranton, will welcome the public to celebrate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 9.

The center’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Party will begin at 11 a.m. on March 9 in the Grand Ballroom and continue until 4 p.m. Admission is free and live entertainment will be provided by the high-energy Celtic band Across the Pond.

In addition several parade performers, from bagpipers to step dancers, will continue their acts at the Scranton Cultural Center for all party-goers to enjoy.

Admission is free to the public as the Scranton Cultural Center’s gift to the community. A cash bar and light fare will be available for purchase.

The 2024 St. Patrick’s Parade Day Party is sponsored by The Society of Irish Women, The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick – Lackawanna County, Comfort Suites Scranton and LT Verrastro. It is supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

The Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 11:45 a.m. and follows a route along Wyoming Avenue, Lackawanna Avenue, Spruce Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton.