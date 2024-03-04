🔊 Listen to this

March is a period of transition in our region, as we begin to see fewer cold winter days and more mild pre-spring weather. There’s no better time to renew focus on your wellness.

March is also Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s an opportunity to understand more about a disease that is diagnosed in about 140,000 Americans every year.

Colorectal cancer is a category of cancer comprised of two types, colon cancer and rectal cancer. The colon and rectum are both parts of our large intestine. The colon is the larger portion of the large intestine, measuring roughly five feet, while the rectum is the last five inches of the large intestine.

Colorectal cancer develops when healthy cells that line the colon and rectum begin to grow and function differently. This abnormal growth can lead to noncancerous formations called polyps, which have the potential to become cancerous if untreated.

In its early stages, colorectal cancer often has no symptoms, but the signs that can appear during more advanced stages of the disease include:

• A change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea or constipation

• Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool

• Persistent cramping, gas or abdominal pain

• Feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely

• Unexplained weight loss

• Weakness or fatigue

If discovered in its earliest stage, colorectal cancer is often treated successfully. In fact, the five-year survival rate is more than 90 percent among those who detected the disease early. The best screening for early detection is colonoscopy.

The procedure is simple, takes less than an hour and gets patients back to their daily routines the following day. Your gastroenterologist uses a long, flexible tube and small camera to screen your colon and rectum for polyps or cancer.

If any abnormalities are discovered, they can be removed during the procedure. In other cases, your care team might suggest follow-up steps to treat your condition. The American Cancer Society recommends all men and women with an average risk of colorectal cancer begin regular screenings at age 45. But if this type of cancer runs in your family, you should start your colonoscopy screenings sooner.

In addition to family history, risk factors for colorectal cancer include:

• Inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn’s disease or chronic ulcerative colitis)

• Personal history of colorectal cancer or polyps

• Obesity

• Lack of exercise

• A diet high in red meat or processed meats

• Type 2 diabetes

• Smoking

• Consumption of too much alcohol

You’ll notice some of the risk factors can be managed through healthy lifestyle decisions. Getting plenty of exercise, reducing your weight, managing Type 2 diabetes, limited your consumption of red and processed meats, quitting smoking and limited your alcohol consumption can all reduce your risks.

But the most important step is understanding your risks and working with your primary care physician to schedule screenings as appropriate. If you’ve reached the age when colonoscopy is recommended, or if you have risk factors that dictate you should start earlier, get checked out. It’s easy and it does save lives.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].