KINGSTON — Step into Revello’s Old Forge Pizza in Kingston, the next stop on the Luzerne County Pizza Trail, and you’re immediately transported to a chic urban oasis, complete with marquee letters that proudly spell out “Revello’s” and rustic furniture that adds a touch of warmth to the modern ambiance. It’s a haven of cool, laid-back vibes where you can unwind and indulge in some delectable eats. Their Facebook page says it all with “ We’ve used the same fresh ingredients, same delicious recipes for over 54 years.” Yes, for Old Forge pizza lovers, the Kingston location uses the same family fresh recipes as the Old Forge location, but closer to home for most of us!

The menu at Revello’s is a delightful blend of tradition and innovation. Classic pizza lovers will find solace in familiar options, while adventurous palates can explore unique creations like tomato, broccoli, and Italian pizzas. But the culinary journey doesn’t end there—salads, wings, sandwiches, and pasta dishes round out the menu, ensuring there’s something for every craving. One menu item that stood out was the Hot Porketta Sandwich; something you don’t typically see but sounds delicious!

On my latest visit, I opted for a plain tray of pizza, and oh, what a choice it was! The sauce and cheese achieved a harmonious balance, creating a flavor symphony in every bite. But the real star of the show was the crust—fluffy, yet crispy, it was a textural masterpiece that had me savoring each mouthful. There is just something about that cheese that makes Revello’s extra special!

The value at Revello’s is unbeatable. I walked away with 12 generous cuts of thick, crusty pizza, all for under $20—a steal for the quality and quantity provided.

The team at Revello’s exudes friendliness and expertise, making the dining experience all the more enjoyable.

And here’s a twist—Revello’s offers a unique convenience with their pre-made to-go pizzas. Perfect for those busy nights or impromptu gatherings, you can simply grab one from the fridge and heat it up whenever the pizza craving strikes.

As I continue my culinary journey on the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, Revello’s has certainly left a lasting impression. Until next time, Revello’s in Kingston!