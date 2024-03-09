🔊 Listen to this

The Collaborative Autism Movement (CAM) has planned its second annual “Plunge for Autism” to raise funds and awareness. The event is set for Saturday, March 16, at Beech Mountain Lake with registration starting at 11 a.m. and the plunge at 1 p.m.

The fun-filled, family-friendly event offers plenty for non-plungers to do as well, including raffle baskets, corn hole, live music, themed drinks and celebrity plungers.

Fee is $25 to plunge. Participants can also create a fundraising page at donorbox.org/.

Collaborative Autism Movement (CAM) is a non-profit organization in Pennsylvania. CAM’s mission is to Collaborate with Community partners to support inclusion and understanding of individuals with autism and to focus our efforts on offering impactful resources to help support their needs in our community.

With this fundraiser, CAM will be providing individuals with autism spectrum disorder free sensory haircuts and private photography sessions with their families in order to have a sensory friendly environment. School pictures and family photos are often challenging for individuals on the spectrum.

“Whether you are taking the plunge or cheering on your friends this will be a fun and exciting community event to raise funds for the Collaborative Autism Movement. We are excited to hold our 2nd annual event for everyone to come together at Beech Mountain Lake and raise money for a great cause for local children,” said Collaborative Autism Movement founder Krista DeAngelo.

Beech Mountain Lake is located at 1 Burke Drive in Drums. The restaurant and bar at Beech Mountain will also be open early for the event.

To register for the March 16th Plunge visit donorbox.org/events/544155.