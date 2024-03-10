🔊 Listen to this

I’m sitting in the California sun as I’m writing this, reflecting on a week of adventures in Santa Barbara.

What was mostly a work-related trip turned into a special experience where I felt all of the love and welcoming vibes the town offered.

I arrived last Monday and stayed at the new Drift Hotel, a boutique-style spot on State Street along a paved pedestrian-only promenade downtown.

It’s relatively new and blends in with the many shops along State Street. As I was looking for the entrance upon arrival, a girl who was simply walking by offered to walk me right to the door, wished me a fabulous week in Santa Barbara and gave me a hug.

What a sweet welcoming.

The hotel’s close proximity to everything lent itself to a week of fun: stops at all the local bars, visits to the glorious beach, the best restaurants and axe throwing.

I did some team building with clients and colleagues at State Street Axe Club, and it really was a great way to break the ice with people I don’t see every day (keep in mind we have The Hatchet Factory in Forty Fort, for any local axe-throwing desires). It’s neat getting trained on the art of the axe throw, competing and just getting a little out of the comfort zone.

Other nighttime activities included karaoke at The James Joyce bar (named after the Irish writer), musical moments at The Red Piano bar and laughs at The Lama Dog tap room and bottle shop.

We had an amazing dinner at The Lark, a new American restaurant where we shared small plates in an open-air atmosphere.

Oscar joined me toward the end of the trip, which meant I made time for beach visits.

Simply walking on the pier, eating sushi at Oku overlooking the water and doing brunch at Jeannine’s Bakery, also on the water, was the most calming way to end the week.

If anyone ever has the chance to visit Santa Barbara, I highly recommend.

From the very beginning of my time there (where I was greeted by that kind passerby) to the last sip of coffee on the beach, it was everything I imagined: calming, beautiful, friendly and welcoming.

It’s absolutely a place I’ll visit again, whether for work or for pleasure.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.