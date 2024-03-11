🔊 Listen to this

Today, we’re going to address a subject that’s often avoided, because having an uncomfortable discussion can lead to better cardiovascular and sexual health.

Erectile dysfunction, which is often abbreviated ED, is an inability to get and maintain an erection firm enough for sex. Erections are complex, and several factors, including stress, can affect a man’s ability to get an erection at any given time. But ongoing ED should be discussed and treated, because it can lead to relationship issues and be a sign of other health concerns, like heart disease.

Erections rely on healthy blood flow and blood vessels. When a man becomes sexually aroused, nerves release chemicals that increase blood flow to the penis where muscle tissue traps the blood to make the penis firm. So, sexual health and cardiovascular health are linked because any damage to the arteries that keep our hearts and circulation healthy can also impact our sexual function.

Low testosterone and certain medications can also make it difficult for men to get erections, but the most common cause of ED in men as they age is atherosclerosis, which is a narrowing of the arteries. This disease develops when too much cholesterol in our bloodstream begins to build up on the walls of our arteries, forming plaque that reduces blood flow and supply to the rest of the body.

The same reduced blood supply that can affect our vital organs can affect our sexual organs. Risk factors that can damage our arteries include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle, drug and alcohol use, and smoking.

Once we understand that these are risk factors we can modify with lifestyle changes, we can take steps to reduce our risk of heart disease and our risk of ED.

Exercise at a moderate pace for 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Maintain a diet that includes plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables along with lean meats and healthy fats like salmon, olive oil and avocado.

Manage high blood pressure, high cholesterol and other chronic conditions like diabetes. Maintain a healthy weight. Quit smoking or never start, and take steps to manage your stress.

If you’re doing all of these things to keep your heart healthy, and you still have ongoing ED, there are treatments available.

Oral medications like Viagra, Cialis and Levitra are most common and work by dilating the blood vessels that supply blood to the penis. These drugs can cause side effects, and you should never take these medications if you’re taking nitrates for chest pain.

Injections, suppository medications, mechanical devices and surgery are also options to treat ED if medications are ineffective.

If you have ongoing ED, talk to your doctor to understand which treatments are most appropriate for you and your unique health history and condition, but remember, better sexual health starts with a hearthealthy lifestyle, and taking care of yourself might lead to less visits with your urologist and cardiologist.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].