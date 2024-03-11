Husband-and-wife duo to perform March 22

Open Mic events are open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage.

This month’s highly anticipated Open Mic Night headliner is husband and wife musical duo- The Vierlings. Open Mic Night, hosted by Viola Henning, will be held on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. in the Dietrich Theater’s Peg Fassett Performance Studio.

If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner, sign-ups will start at 6:30 p.m. Audience admission is free.

The Vierlings are a husband and wife musical duo comprised of Samuel Vierling and Jamie Vierling (formerly Murray). Both artists have headlined at the Dietrich’s Open Mic Night in the past but this will be the first time that they have headlined as a duo.

With years of individual musical performances, skill, and experience, Sam and Jamie will combine their talents to captivate the audience. They will perform covers and original songs, which showcase their shared passion for music and feature a wide range of musical genres including pop, rock, and folk songs.

“We are both very excited to kick off the start of the open mic season at the Dietrich this year, and can’t wait to see who will participate in the open mic portion of the evening.” Jamie Vierling said.

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local artists, storytellers, comedians, poets, and much more, looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience. For information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.