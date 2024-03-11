🔊 Listen to this

Residents with The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education’s Internal Medicine program recently presented research projects at conferences in Phoenix, Arizona and Washington, D.C.

Internal Medicine Resident Dr. Anand Maligireddy attended the American College of Cardiology’s Advancing the Cardiovascular Care of the Oncology Patient Conference in Washington, D.C. He presented three research projects he completed with Dr. Nirali Patel, core faculty of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and a doctor with The Wright Center for Community Health Scranton Practice. Dr. Maligireddy is a scholarly activity leader in the Internal Medicine Residency program.

Internal Medicine Residents Dr. Lavleen Kaur and Dr. Muhammad Hassan Shakir, who also serves as the program’s resident leader, presented scholarly research at the Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Douglas Klamp, chief medical education officer, senior vice president, and physician chair of resident and fellow talent acquisition of The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, and a doctor with The Wright Center for Community Health Clarks Summit Practice, was co-author of two of the three research projects.

