🔊 Listen to this

The Blue Star Mothers of NEPA recently held their inaugural BINGO fundraiser at the Tunkhannock Area High School. It was a great success with more than 300 people in attendance and they want to thank everyone for their support of our veterans and military. The Blue Star Mothers is a non-profit national organization whose members are moms (and dads) of active military members. The NEPA branch has been raising funds for veterans for the last seven years. Shown are volunteers who worked on the BINGO fund-raiser.