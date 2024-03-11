Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Retired Judge Correale Stevens recently helped students at Good Shepherd Academy in Kingston celebrate Read Across America Week.
He visited Mrs. Semanek’s Kindergarten class, where his grandson, Rocco Mercadante, is a student, and Mrs. Jumper’s third grade class, where his grandson Max is a student.
In both classes he read the book ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ to the students.