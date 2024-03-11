🔊 Listen to this

Mrs. Jumper’s third grade class, including student Max Mercadante, are shown with Max’s grandfather, retired Judge Correale Stevens, who read to the class during Read Across America Week.

Retired Judge Correale Stevens recently helped students at Good Shepherd Academy in Kingston celebrate Read Across America Week.

He visited Mrs. Semanek’s Kindergarten class, where his grandson, Rocco Mercadante, is a student, and Mrs. Jumper’s third grade class, where his grandson Max is a student.

In both classes he read the book ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ to the students.