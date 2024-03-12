Show runs March 14-24

“Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll” … those are just a few of the songs you might associate with The Four Seasons — and those high notes lead singer Frankie Valli hit with his distinctive falsetto.

“I love to sing the falsetto stuff,” said Mike Marone, who will sing the role of Frankie when Ovation Playhouse presents the musical “Jersey Boys” March 14 through March 25 at the Dallas Middle School.

The show opens with a number called “Ces soirées-là,” and before you can say, “Hey, I don’t remember The Four Seasons singing in any language besides English,” Marone will explain that’s a French rap version of “December 1963 (Oh, What A Night).”

“It shows how their music became timeless,” he said. “It was modified and adapted by hundreds of groups over the years.”

The musical is told documentary style, with each member of The Four Seasons sharing his memories — and perhaps remembering events differently from the others.

With local actors Matthew Buckman as Tommy DeVito, Owen Ferik as Nick Massi and Dave Baker as Bob Gaudio joining Marone, they take turns sharing the history of the band mates, all from New Jersey, who recorded a slew of hits in the 1960s and 1970s.

“It’s pretty much the whole shebang, from beginning to end,” Marone said of the show. “Tommy and Nick were singing together before they discovered Frankie. They sang in half a dozen other groups before they became the Four Seasons — the Variatones, The Four Lovers, The Topics … they sang backup for a bunch of other artists.”

Calling the music “a core memory of my childhood,” Marone recalled his mother “was always a fan of going to see the tribute bands, and by age 8 I knew the lyrics to ‘Oh What A Night’. “

If you grew up with this music as well, or if you’re curious to hear it for the first time, he predicts, you’ll enjoy this Ovation Playhouse production.

“People who grew up knowing and loving this music, I think they will be really surprised to see the behind-the-scenes stuff,” Marone said. “It’s not all bubbly and happy. The second act goes into their downfall, they’re falling apart because of Tommy’s money problems, they have issues with the Mafia, they have to find new members.”

Despite the group’s challenges, Marone said, “the music is energetic and constant. There are 33 songs in the show.”

A portion of the live band providing the music will be Philadelphia Freedom, a 4-piece Elton John tribute band, to which the local production has “added a full horn section.”

Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 14-16 and March 22-24; 2 p.m. March 17, March 23 and March 24, at Dallas Middle School, 2020 Conyngham Ave., Dallas. For tickets, see ovationticketleap.com or call 570-846-0707.